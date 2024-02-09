Former MD Governor Larry Hogan running for US Senate

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that he is running for the U.S. Senate.

"I am running for the United States Senate – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation's broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I'll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work," said Hogan in a post on X.

Hogan released campaign-style videos throughout the summer, fueling speculation around a possible presidential or Senate run following his departure as governor.

The announcement Friday marks a surprise turnaround for Hogan. During Hogan’s tenure as governor, he became a national figure as one of the rare Republicans willing to criticize Donald Trump. Last month, Hogan stepped down from the leadership of the third-party movement No Labels.

"Larry Hogan’s candidacy is nothing but a desperate attempt to return Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump to power and give them the deciding vote to ban abortion nationwide, suppress votes across the country, and give massive tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans," said Congressman David Trone, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. "Marylanders are tired of empty promises from career politicians like Larry Hogan. During his time as governor, Larry Hogan neglected and failed the city of Baltimore, pushed for policies that kicked 200,000 Marylanders off the voter rolls, and cut backroom deals to benefit developers like himself at the expense of Maryland taxpayers. He talks about putting politics aside but spent his entire tenure as governor waging partisan attacks through bad policy. His decision to join hands and walk lockstep with the patron saint of voter suppression, Mitch McConnell, and the special interests he serves in the Senate isn’t surprising, and Maryland voters won’t be fooled."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.