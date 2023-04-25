Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he’ll “work tirelessly" for Biden’s reelection

Maryland Governor Wes Moore issued a statement of support for the reelection of President Joe Biden Tuesday.

Moore, who is the state's first Black governor, said he'll "work tirelessly" to help ensure Biden's wins a second term. He took office in January.

Biden formally announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to "finish the job" he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.

Read Governor Wes Moore's Full Statement:

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore gives a speech during his inauguration ceremony. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"The President has made it clear over his first term that he's serious about addressing the issues that impact Marylanders: investing in our infrastructure, building an inclusive economy, leading on climate change, defending our freedoms, combating gun violence, supporting our veterans, and more.

Together, President Biden and Vice President Harris have built bridges instead of burning them down, working in a bipartisan manner and leading with empathy, decency, and courage. They're willing to do the work to bring people together.

And with today's announcement, President Biden continues to make it clear that he's the one to finish the job. I'm proud to call him our Commander in Chief. And I'll work tirelessly to help ensure he's re-elected so that we can continue to deliver to the people of Maryland a federal agenda that leaves no one behind."