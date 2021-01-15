Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency ahead of inauguration

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency related to the Presidential Inauguration.

Hogan has also asked the White House for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to reimburse state and local governments in Maryland for costs incurred by their response to last week’s insurrection at the Capitol, as well as support to federal partners and D.C. for the days leading up to, and including, the inaugural ceremonies.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"The State of Maryland will continue to do everything we possibly can to secure our nation’s capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power," said Governor Hogan. "We did not hesitate to provide critical support during the January 6 insurrection, and will continue to work closely with allied agencies, local governments, and our federal partners to support the Inaugural Ceremonies."

With the state of emergency declaration, Governor Hogan has authorized the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and all other appropriate state authorities to deploy and coordinate available resources in support of local jurisdictions and the citizens of Maryland, and to activate their emergency preparedness plans. It also allows Maryland to receive assistance from other states as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

READ MORE: DC officials now working to secure inauguration perimeter before Saturday

Advertisement

On Jan. 11, Governor Hogan joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in advising residents not to come into Washington, D.C. for the inauguration and to instead participate virtually.