Maryland Gov Hogan says Washington Post report about ‘flawed’ South Korea tests was ‘false’

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Friday said that a Washington Post report indicating that the much-lauded first batch of COVID-19 tests from South Korea were “flawed” was “completely false.”

Hogan acquired the tests with the help of his Korean-born wife, Yumi Hogan.

Some state Democrats, along with President Donald Trump, criticized the move.

According to the Washington Post, Hogan spent $9.46 million to import 500,000 tests from South Korea that weren’t used because they were defective.

During an interview with MSNBC on Friday, the governor countered that the first batch of tests were not flawed, and they were used.

Hogan says that the FDA changed the authorization on the tests, and then Maryland shifted to a “faster, upgraded test” that met the new standard.

Hogan noted that the initial batch of tests that the Post said were “flawed,” were not, telling Chuck Todd that they “worked great” and that they were being used nationwide.

The Post article acknowledges that the tests are still being used, but claims that the University of Maryland lab in Baltimore ceased using them because they reportedly generated “a spate of false positives.”

