Maryland Gov Hogan orders state flag to fly at half staff for COVID-19 victims

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued and order on Thursday to fly the state flag at half staff in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

The virus has taken the lives of more than 1,000 Marylanders as of Thursday.

The flag will also fly at half staff on Friday for Fallen Heroes Day, and on Saturday for Healthcare Heroes Day.

It will be restored to full-staff at sunset on Sunday, the Governor said.

“Today, our state marks a solemn milestone—more than 1,000 Marylanders have lost their lives to COVID-19. I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff to commemorate their lives and to honor their memories. They will never be forgotten,” the Governor said.

