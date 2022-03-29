Maryland General Assembly passes bill to ban ‘ghost guns’

The Maryland General Assembly approved a measure on Tuesday to ban so-called ghost guns, which don’t have serial numbers.

The House gave the measure final passage 92-41, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Senate approved the bill 35-11 earlier this month. Hogan has not indicated whether he would sign the bill.

Under the measure, guns made after Oct. 22, 1968, will have to have a serial number on them.

Attorney General Brian Frosh said the ban will save lives.

"These untraceable firearms have become the weapon of choice for criminals," Frosh said in a statement. "They are easily purchased over the internet without a background check, making them easily accessible to children, violent felons, domestic abusers, and others who are ineligible to own a firearm."