Virginia panel to unveil plan for legal cannabis retail market

The Brief A Virginia panel is preparing to release a blueprint for a regulated adult-use cannabis market. Adults 21+ can already possess and grow limited amounts of cannabis in Virginia, but there is still no legal retail market. Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger has signaled support for finally legalizing commercial sales.



A state-appointed panel in Virginia is preparing to unveil a long-awaited roadmap for a legal, regulated adult-use cannabis market, following months of hearings and testimony.

What we know:

Lawmakers created a Joint Commission on the Future of Cannabis Sales earlier this year to untangle how Virginia should handle adult-use sales after years of stalled bills and vetoes.

The commission is set to present its final proposal at its next meeting, following months of testimony and hearings. The goal is to give the General Assembly a concrete plan it can take up in the 2026 legislative session.

If lawmakers approve a bill built from that proposal and send it to the governor early next year, retail sales could begin as soon as 2026, the Virginia Mercury notes.

What’s legal right now

According to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority and Virginia NORML:

Adults 21 and older may possess up to one ounce of cannabis.

Adults may grow up to four plants per household for personal use.

Medical cannabis is available through licensed processors.

But there is no licensed adult-use retail system. Virginians can legally possess and grow marijuana, but they cannot legally buy it for recreational use from a store.

What Spanberger’s election means

Outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin previously vetoed efforts to launch retail sales, keeping the market in limbo even after possession was legalized.

The rollout of the panel’s blueprint comes as Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger prepares to take office. Spanberger has voiced support for creating a legal retail market, a shift that advocates say could finally break years of legislative stalemate. Her administration is expected to work with lawmakers on a framework that aligns with the new recommendations.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - APRIL 10: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during an Everytown for Gun Safety rally on April 10, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia. Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action en Expand

What happens next

The commission’s blueprint is expected to be unveiled at its upcoming meeting. Lawmakers will then decide whether to turn that plan into legislation when they return to Richmond.

Until a bill passes and licenses are issued, Virginia stays where it is now:

Legal to possess. Legal to grow. Still illegal to buy.