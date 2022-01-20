Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted the news Thursday morning.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan

"As part of our weekly testing regimen, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote. "Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests."

The governor tested positive for the coronavirus in December of last year and is experiencing cold-like symptoms. Over the summer, members of Hogan’s staff also tested positive.