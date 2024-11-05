Expand / Collapse search
Live Maryland 2024 election results: County by county

Published  November 5, 2024 7:49pm EST
BETHESDA, Md. - Polls close in Maryland at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day 2024. See the results in real time for each nearby county below. 

Key races on the ballot include the race for Maryland's U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House races, and Question 1, on reproductive rights. 

Jump to your county: ANNE ARUNDEL | BALTIMORE | BALTIMORE CITY | CARROLL | CHARLES | FREDERICK | HOWARD | MONTGOMERY | PRINCE GEORGE'S | ST. MARY'S 

You can find all Maryland 2024 election results here.

Anne Arundel County Election Results

Baltimore County Election Results

Baltimore City Election Results

Carroll County Election Results

Charles County Election Results

Frederick County Election Results

Howard County Election Results

Montgomery County Election Results

Prince George's County Election Results

St. Mary's County Election Results

Having trouble viewing live election results? Click here.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS FROM MARYLAND