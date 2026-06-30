Maryland declares State of Preparedness ahead of dangerous heat wave

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday declared a State of Preparedness ahead of a heat wave expected to bring dangerously hot conditions and extreme heat index values to the state from Wednesday into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and an Extreme Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening for portions of central, north‑central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, as well as areas of Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Heat index values could reach 106 degrees Wednesday and climb to 112 degrees under the watch, creating life‑threatening conditions.

A State of Preparedness enhances the state’s ability to respond quickly to potential hazards in advance of an actual disaster. The order directs the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate comprehensive preparation across state agencies ahead of potential impacts, adding a layer of protection for Marylanders without requiring a State of Emergency.

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Maryland Preparedness Recommendations

Never leave infants, children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Increase fluid intake, regardless of activity level. Don’t wait until thirsty to drink fluids; drink more liquid than thirst indicates.

Avoid "heat hangover;" continue to drink fluids even after strenuous activity, enabling the body to maintain optimum hydration and helping prevent the after effects of heat exposure such as headaches and fatigue.

Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar as they dehydrate the body.

Avoid very cold beverages as they may cause stomach cramps.

Consider canceling or rescheduling any outdoor activities during peak heat times. If active during this time frame, drink a minimum of 16 to 32 ounces of water each hour.

Some medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, may increase the risk of heat related illness. Consult your physician if you have questions.

Wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF 15. Apply at least 30 minutes before going outdoors, and re-apply as necessary.

Rest frequently in shady areas so that the body’s temperature has a chance to recover.

If unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, gradually increase the pace and limit exercise or work time.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing; sunglasses to protect the eyes; and a wide-brimmed hat to provide shade and keep the head cool.

Know where your local cooling centers are located.

Be aware of new Maryland regulations for working in hot conditions

For more information about heat preparedness, please visit the Maryland Department of Emergency Management website.

Information about cooling centers across Maryland and additional resources for extreme heat available from the Maryland Department of Health.