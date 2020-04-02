Maryland crab season expected to be impacted by coronavirus outbreak as demand for seafood falls

Crab season is underway in Maryland but officials believe it will be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak as demand for seafood has fallen over recent weeks.

Boats had to cut oyster fishing off early several weeks ago because demand for seafood has dropped dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many restaurants nationwide have been forced to either serve take out or close.

Industry leaders say this pandemic is worse than a hurricane or an oil spill because it's impossible to predict when business will bounce back.

