Maryland community comes together to honor Khyree Jackson 1 year after deadly crash

The community came together on Monday to honor the life and legacy of NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, who was killed in a triple-fatal crash last year in Prince George’s County.

A heartfelt tribute:

Friends, family, and fans gathered at Henry A. Wise Jr. High School’s football stadium — many dressed in white — to celebrate what would have been Jackson’s 26th birthday.

The emotional day was filled with reflection, giving back, and inspiring the next generation of students and athletes.

In July 2024, Jackson — a Minnesota Vikings rookie — died alongside two of his closest friends in a devastating crash. Earlier this year, his parents, Ebbony and Raymond Jackson, created the Khyree Jackson Foundation to ensure his memory and impact live on.

"Today’s Khyree’s actual birthday," his mother said. "Today is about giving back as a way to help with the grieving process — hopefully make it easier for us."

His father echoed that sentiment, adding, "The mission is to keep his legacy alive, to keep pushing forward, and do some of the things he loved to do."

Going forward:

The inaugural "KHY Day" event featured music, giveaways, free school supplies, football equipment, and back-to-school haircuts. The foundation also awarded two college scholarships, part of its mission to spread hope and inspire resilience.

"It’s about giving back to that population, telling them not to give up, follow your dreams, and know it’s never too late," Raymond Jackson said.

The Jackson family hopes "KHY Day" will grow each year, turning their loss into a lasting source of community support and inspiration.