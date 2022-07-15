Maryland communities continue to recover following severe storms

Residents in some Maryland communities are continuing to recover after severe storms slammed into parts of the state earlier this week.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick was in Lanham in Prince George's County where downed tree limbs, debris and lingering power outages remain after storms rolled through Tuesday night.

Utility crews from out of state are working to help restore service but frustration among some residents is building after nearly three full days without power.

The storm that struck was just as powerful as a tornado but spread across a wider area, Alnwick said.

Any displaced residents who suffered property damage and need American Red Cross assistance should call 301-324-4350.