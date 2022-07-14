Cleanup continues after intense storms batter parts of DC region

Residents across the D.C. region are continuing cleanup efforts after swift and intense storms moved through the area Tuesday night leaving behind downed trees, damaged homes and power outages.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick was in College Park – one of the hardest hit areas – where the remnants of a giant tree that was lifted from the ground sat next to a home that suffered extensive storm damage to the roof.

Get the latest FOX 5 Forecast, and see local radars here.

Alnwick said the heavy rain and winds brought down trees and power lines down across the area Tuesday night. Classes were canceled Wednesday at the University of Maryland's College Park campus as utility workers scrambled to restore power and crews worked to clear debris.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Power outages interrupted traffic signals at numerous intersections across the area. Lingering outages remain Thursday morning.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says there is a slight chance for isolated pop-up storms in the D.C. region during the evening Thursday. Scattered shows and storms are also in the forecast over the weekend.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App