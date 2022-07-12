Expand / Collapse search

Home splits after storm, injures man in College Park

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:44PM
Prince George's County
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - One man is injured after thunderstorms in Prince George's County caused a house to completely split into two pieces.

The damage was caused Tuesday evening along Lakeland Road in College Park, and now the University of Maryland students who live there say they are out of a place to stay. 

One of the residents was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

Prince George's County Fire and EMS said that they have responded to nearly 360 calls since the start of the storm. The Department said they are working with the Red Cross to assist displaced residents.