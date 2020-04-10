Maryland church to celebrate Easter with a virtual service

Spirit of Faith Christian Center, with locations in Maryland, is doing what many churches are doing this Easter weekend, holding church services online, but the church is going one step further — celebrating virtually with sound.

Church parking lots will likely be empty this Easter Sunday. Even so, the "stay at home" orders and social distancing is not stopping the celebration.

Spirit of Faith Christian Center’s Senior Pastor Dr. Mike Freeman and Worship Pastor Tim Bowman Jr. joined FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on Good Day DC Friday.

They say for the very first time the Maryland church presented its mass choir, virtually.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

Spirit of Faith Christian Center’s mass choir members sang "Jesus is My Help" via Skype, Zoom and other remote platforms.

Advertisement

Choir members logged in as the song was about to get started and the plan is to do it all again on Easter.

Freeman says the reaction was amazing.

Bowman says it was a creative way to feel like everyone is together. He also told FOX 5 there is a surprise in store for this weekend.

Spirit of Faith is just one option to celebrate Easter this Sunday.

Churches worldwide have ramped up their social media presence since the "stay home" orders and strict social distancing went into effect in the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE