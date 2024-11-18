Maryland burn ban: Dry weather fuels fire along Potomac River

article

Dozens of firefighters utilized boats and a helicopter while battling a Monday morning blaze along the Potomac River.

Officials said someone in Virginia initially spotted the smoke, which was coming from a large, rotted tree on Rocky Island in Montgomery County near Great Falls.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo via Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO)

They aren’t sure how the fire started but said the large response was in part due to dry conditions, with low humidity and wind.

"It took hours and hours for them to cut it up and put the fire completely out," said Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, who added that those same conditions are why a statewide burn ban remains in effect in Maryland.

Piringer also said that just in Montgomery County, firefighters have responded to about 150 outside fires since October 1.

"Fires spread very quickly when the conditions are like this," he explained.

As a result, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant, saying that when it comes to fire danger, the region’s recent rain has helped – but it’s still not enough.