Maryland bridge damaged during washout caused by logjam debris; emergency roadwork underway

Officials have temporarily closed the MD 198 (Laurel Fort Meade Road) bridge over the Little Patuxent River​ near Fort Meade after it was washed out and damaged by logjam debris.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced the closure Wednesday.

The bridge closure is expected to last up to two weeks.

Transportation official say traffic will be directed to MD 32 (Patuxent Freeway) and MD 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) and back to MD 198 until repairs are complete.

Anyone with concerns can contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.