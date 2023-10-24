Missing Maryland man with Down syndrome found 'safe and unharmed' at Glenmont Metro Station
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nonverbal Maryland man who's been missing since last Friday has been found, according to police.
31-year-old Rashawn Williams was last seen Friday, Oct. 20 around 6:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of Plum Orchard Drive in Silver Spring.
Rashawn's family said he has Down Syndrome and was staying with caregivers at a hotel after his group home was damaged by fire.
They say Rashawn became separated from his caregivers and is believed to have gotten on a Metrobus headed for Fort Totten.
The family says the group home provider says it hired a private investigator to help with the search.
On Thursday evening, almost a week after Rashawn went missing, police announced via X that he had been located "safe and unharmed."
A Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson told FOX 5 Rashawn was spotted at the Glenmont Metro Station by a Montgomery County Police Search Manager.