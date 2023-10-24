Missing Maryland man with Down syndrome found 'safe and unharmed' at Glenmont Metro Station

A nonverbal Maryland man who's been missing since last Friday has been found, according to police.

31-year-old Rashawn Williams was last seen Friday, Oct. 20 around 6:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of Plum Orchard Drive in Silver Spring.

Rashawn's family said he has Down Syndrome and was staying with caregivers at a hotel after his group home was damaged by fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rashawn Williams was last seen Friday, October 20

They say Rashawn became separated from his caregivers and is believed to have gotten on a Metrobus headed for Fort Totten.

The family says the group home provider says it hired a private investigator to help with the search.

On Thursday evening, almost a week after Rashawn went missing, police announced via X that he had been located "safe and unharmed."

A Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson told FOX 5 Rashawn was spotted at the Glenmont Metro Station by a Montgomery County Police Search Manager.