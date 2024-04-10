Maryland lawmakers close 'Noah’s Law' loophole, further cracking down on drunk driving

Maryland lawmakers voted to approve closing a "Noah’s Law" loophole, further cracking down on drunk driving in the state in honor of the fallen officer the law is named after.

Noah’s Law passed in 2016 in honor of Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, who was struck and killed along Rockville Pike in December of 2023. He was working a special holiday task force at the time, trying to get impaired drivers off the roads, like the one who killed him.

The law essentially requires anyone convicted drunk driving in Maryland to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle. This then forces the driver to pass a breathalyzer test in order to start their car or truck.

However, there’s two loopholes in the law.

Noah Leotta’s father, Rich Leotta says one allows a driver to plea before conviction. They then receive a sentence of "probation before judgement" or "PBJ."

Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta was killed in 2016 by a drunk driver. His death inspired Noahs Law.

In 2022, Maryland MVA data says 65% of the of over 4,000 DWI closes closed, ended with a PJB.

"None of us want to be here!," said Rich Leotta, the late officer’s father. He’s been advocating for Noah’s Law and closing loopholes for at least eight years now, speaking at a news conference a few months ago. "You know what? I’m upset! I have had it! I have had it with this body politics for not doing what they should be doing!"

Those in the area of Officer Leotta’s fatal crash agree with closing the loopholes, telling FOX 5 drunk drivers should not be given more chances when you have options like rideshare and family or friends to get you home.

Once signed into law by Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the change will take effect October 1, 2024.