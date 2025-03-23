Maryland AG investigating after police pursuit ends in deadly crash

The Brief The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating after a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash. Authorities say the driver, fleeing police, slammed into a car at an intersection with a woman and child inside. The woman was killed and the child was left injured. The driver fleeing police was also taken to the hospital.



The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Unit is looking into a crash that happened in Prince George’s County Friday night.

A driver was trying to flee from police when he hit another car, killing a woman and injuring a child who was in the car with her.

FOX 5 spoke with a driver who was nearby and feels fortunate that she wasn’t hurt.

What Happened:

Authorities say around 7:30 p.m. on March 21, a driver in a Genesis sedan fled a traffic stop.

"All of the sudden, all the police just showed up out of nowhere, and I was like ‘ok.’ I told my daughter, they had to have been chasing him for them to be there that quick," witness Victorious Ayesha told FOX 5.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a Nissan SUV with a woman and child inside. That car was at the intersection of Belle Haven Drive and MLK Jr Highway in Landover when it was hit by the Genesis. Both the woman and child were taken to the hospital.

The woman died while the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The backstory:

The AG’s Independent Investigations Division says this all started when Seat Pleasant Police pulled the Genesis over. They say the driver initially stopped, then sped off.

Seat Pleasant police did not pursue but broadcast a ‘be on the lookout.’ A short time later, Prince George’s County police located the car and began what was characterized as a brief pursuit that ended with the crash.

Ayesha was about to cross through the intersection where the crash happened. She says her thoughts are with this family, and it could have been anybody in that intersection, struck by that car.

"For whatever situation that took me off, I guess you could say by five seconds," Ayesha said. "It was only by God's grace."

What we don't know:

We do not know the relationship between the juvenile and the female driver and the AG’s office has not released the initial reason for the stop.

Prince George’s County is deferring questions about the pursuit to the AG’s office.

FOX 5 is also working to learn what, if any charges may come against the driver of the Genesis, who we’re told was taken to the hospital in critical condition.