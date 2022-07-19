Maryland 2022 Primary: Voters head to the polls, results trickle in

Maryland voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's 2022 Primary Election.

Voters will choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races. But the pivotal governor's race takes top billing.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has severed two-terms as governor and cannot run for a third, has endorsed Kelly Schulz in the Republican gubernatorial primary. She faces a challenge from Dan Cox, a Trump-backed state legislator.

On the Democratic side, Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair, has the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Bestselling author Wes Moore has the support of Oprah Winfrey and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer. Other top candidates include Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler and former U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr.

Other top races in Tuesday's election include contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and attorney general.

Election officials have already said results could take days, or longer, especially when determining the winners of the closely contested races.

Maryland's only open congressional seat is in the 4th Congressional District. The Democratic primary for attorney general has turned into a battle between former Gov. Martin O'Malley's wife, Katie Curran O'Malley, and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, O'Malley's lieutenant governor who lost the 2014 governor's race to Hogan.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reported Tuesday morning on a polling place issue at the Judith P. Hoyer Early Childhood Learning Center in Cheverly. The polling place was to open at 7 a.m. however technical issues prevented them from opening the doors. Election officials say the issues were due to election judges not being familiar with the equipment. They say no statewide issues have been reported.

ELECTION INFORMATION

Election day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on July 19.

Ballots must be postmarked or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on election day.

Click here to lookup your voting location and find your polling place.

Voters can register and vote on the same day in Maryland with proof of address. Bring proof of residency with you to your voting location.

LIVE Maryland Election Results