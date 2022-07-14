Maryland 2022 Primary: Get to know the Senate, House, and County Executive candidates
In addition to the big races for governor, comptroller and attorney general, several Republican and Democratic candidates are vying for votes in primary races for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Early voting kicked off last week and wraps up Thursday, July 14th ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, July 19.
Here are the candidates from each party running in those races:
Montgomery County Executive
Republican Candidates
- Shelly Skolnick (R)
- Reardon Sullivan (R)
Democratic Candidates
- Marc Elrich (D) Incumbent
- David T. Blair (D)
- Peter James (D)
- Hans Riemer (D)
RELATED: Maryland 2022 Primary Elections: Here's how to vote by mail and in-person
Senate
Republican Candidates
- Chris Chaffee (R)
- George Davis (R)
- Nnabu Eze (R)
- Lorie Friend (R)
- Reba Hawkins (R)
- Jon McGreevey (R)
- Joseph Perez (R)
- Todd Puglisi (R)
- James Tarantin (R)
- John Thormann (R)
Democratic Candidates
- Chris Van Hollen (D) Incumbent
- Michelle Smith (D)
House of Representatives
District 3 (encompasses parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Montgomery County and Anne Arundel County)
Republican Candidates
- John Sarbanes (R) Incumbent
- Ben Beardsley (R)
- Jake Pretot (R)
- Thomas Harris (R)
- Joe Kelley (R)
- Yuripzy Morgan (R)
- Antonio Pitocco (R)
- Amal Torres (R)
Democratic Candidates
- None
READ MORE: Maryland 2022 Primary: Get to know the candidates who want your vote
District 4 (encompasses parts of Prince George's and Anne Arundel County)
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown is running for Maryland Attorney General.
Republican Candidates
- Eric Loeb (R)
- George McDermott (R)
- Jeff Warner (R)
Democratic Candidates
- Tammy Allison (D)
- Angela Angel (D)
- James Curtis (D)
- Donna Edwards (D)
- Matthew Fogg (D)
- Greg Holmes (D)
- Glenn Ivey (D)
- Robert McGhee (D)
- Kim Shelton (D)
District 5 (encompasses parts of Charles County, St. Mary's County, Calvert County, Prince George's and Anne Arundel County)
Republican Candidates
- Bryan Duval Cubero (R)
- Vanessa Marie Hoffman (R)
- Toni Jarboe-Duley (R)
- Michael Lemon (R)
- Chris Palombi (R)
- Patrick Stevens (R)
- Tannis Villanova (R)
Democratic Candidates
- Steny Hoyer (D) Incumbent
- Keith Washington (D)
- Mckayla Wilkes (D)
READ MORE: Maryland Primary 2022: Where each gubernatorial candidate stands on abortion
District 6 (encompasses parts Garrett County, Allegany County, Frederick County, Washington County and Montgomery County)
Republican Candidates
- Colt Black (R)
- Matthew Foldi (R)
- Jonathan Jenkins (R)
- Neil Parrott (R)
- Robert Poissonnier (R)
- Mariela Roca (R)
Democratic Candidates
- David Trone (D) Incumbent
- George Gluck (D)
- Ben Smilowitz (D)
- Heba Zayas (D)
District 8 (encompasses parts of Frederick County, Carroll County, and Montgomery County)
Republican Candidates
- Gregory Coll (R)
- Michael Yadeta (R)
Democratic Candidates
- Jamie Raskin (D) Incumbent
- Andalib Odulate (D)
To learn more about how to vote by mail or in-person, click here.