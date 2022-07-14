In addition to the big races for governor, comptroller and attorney general, several Republican and Democratic candidates are vying for votes in primary races for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Early voting kicked off last week and wraps up Thursday, July 14th ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, July 19.

Here are the candidates from each party running in those races:

Montgomery County Executive

Republican Candidates

Shelly Skolnick (R)

Reardon Sullivan (R)

Democratic Candidates

Senate

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

House of Representatives

District 3 (encompasses parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Montgomery County and Anne Arundel County)

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

None

District 4 (encompasses parts of Prince George's and Anne Arundel County)

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown is running for Maryland Attorney General.

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

District 5 (encompasses parts of Charles County, St. Mary's County, Calvert County, Prince George's and Anne Arundel County)

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

District 6 (encompasses parts Garrett County, Allegany County, Frederick County, Washington County and Montgomery County)

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

District 8 (encompasses parts of Frederick County, Carroll County, and Montgomery County)

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

