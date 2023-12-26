A D.C. man was recently arrested after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into several Marlow Heights Special Police cruisers. Now, the chief of the department says they don’t have enough money to fix them.

FOX 5 visited the Marlow Heights Special Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

We spotted one of the police cruisers that was damaged after the department says suspect Arnold Martin rammed the stolen 2011 Hyundai Tiburon into the police cars at a Taco Bell drive-thru last Friday night.

Marlow Heights Police Department launches GoFundMe to fix cruisers damaged by suspect

Now, Martin is in jail, and being held without bond.

He's facing several charges, including first-degree assault, second-degree murder, and reckless endangerment.

Featured article

Police footage shows officers arresting Martin at the Taco Bell on Branch Avenue in Marlow Heights just moments after he allegedly rammed the stolen car into the cruisers.

Marlow Heights Police Chief John Conklin told FOX 5 that four cars are now damaged, including one that’s "totaled."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Marlow Heights Police Chief John Conklin

The department only has eight police cars for their small department that's been serving the Marlow Heights community since 1960.

Police Chief Conklin said the department has started a GoFundMe campaign to repair or replace the four police cars.