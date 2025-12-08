Marjorie Taylor Greene links rise in threats to Trump’s public criticism

The Brief Greene says her office has documented more than 700 threats through calls and emails She alleges President Trump’s remarks helped fuel threats toward her family Local agencies have increased security patrols around Greene’s residence



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has received a surge of threats in recent weeks, claiming the volume intensified after she announced she would resign from Congress.

What we know:

During an interview with "60 Minutes," Greene said her office has recorded more than 700 threats by phone and email, not counting additional messages posted online. She said police in her hometown of Rome and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office have voluntarily increased patrols around her home as a safety precaution.

What they're saying:

Greene told CBS anchor Lelsy Stahl during the interview that several of the messages referenced her son and used language similar to comments she says President Donald Trump directed at her.

Greene also said she notified Trump and Sen. JD Vance, noting that Vance responded and indicated he would look into the situation. Greene declined to reveal Trump’s reaction, but said it was "extremely unkind."

The other side:

President Trump responded to Greene's interview with a long post on social media on Monday morning.

In his post, Trump claimed that Green was "JILTED" by the president and her ideas are "really BAD." He also said that she reminds him of a "Rotten Apple" and her new views are those of a "very dumb person." The president also went after anchor Lesley Stahl and Paramount for allowing the show to air.

The backstory:

Once a prominent supporter of Trump’s political movement, Greene has broken publicly with him in recent months, criticizing his approach to policy and accusing her colleagues of avoiding dissent for fear of backlash. Trump recently posted that the GOP would be better off without "lowlifes" like Greene, further widening the rift. Greene is expected to leave Congress next month, and insists she has no plans to run for president or seek another office.