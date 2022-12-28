Marine arrested on child pornography charges in Frederick: police

Police detained an 18-year-old and charged him with possession of child pornography in Frederick on Wednesday morning.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at the 200 block of Meadowdale Lane in Frederick. Deputies detained Quinn Koch, 18, and charged him with possession of child pornography. His charges include 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Quinn Koch, 18

Koch is an active-duty member of the United States Marine Corps, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. He was home on leave from training on Wednesday when he was arrested. Military police retrieved Koch from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center to transport him back to his unit for military legal actions.