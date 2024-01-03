Marijuana recovered from teen student at Maryland high school

Officials continue to investigate after a student was found in possession of marijuana on school grounds at Thomas Stone High School in Charles County.

Officials responded to Thomas Stone High School on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 a.m., after a school administrator found suspected marijuana on a student. The school resource officer was contacted and he recovered the marijuana.

The student will be charged with a civil citation for possession of marijuana. No details on the name or age of the student involved. Officials say the student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.