MARC train plans to expand to Delaware, Virginia

Maryland has released plans to expand MARC into Delaware and Virginia and increase the number of trains every hour.

The Maryland Transit Authority released their Growth and Transformation Plan last week.

The proposal details trains running north to Wilmington, Delaware, south to Alexandria, Virginia and further west to Cumberland, Maryland. The expansion would connect the MARC system with regional and commuter rail systems in the Philadelphia area and Virginia.

Plus, more frequent trains between D.C., Baltimore and Frederick. The plan includes eventually getting to trains running every 30 minutes between D.C. and Baltimore.

By the numbers:

MARC ridership has surged so far this year – up by 58% across all lines.

But the plan is not cheap. It would require $13.7 billion over the next 25 years, while MARC is facing a $2.5 billion shortfall.

Local perspective:

For folks traveling from D.C. to Baltimore, or vice versa, the planned extension would go to L'Enfant Station in D.C. as well as Union Station, connecting travelers with more Metrorail lines.

The plan also includes expanded weekend service. Prior to 2013, MARC only operated on weekdays, and now has a few trains to and from D.C. with limited hours. The 5-year-expansion would increase train headway, and the 15-year-plan would extend weekend service to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.