Many northern Virginia schools operating under 2-hour delay Tuesday

The Brief Snow and ice are still coating the streets across the DMV. It's forced many schools to delay start times or stay closed entirely. There is another chance of light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.



Schools across Maryland and Virginia are closed once again, now into the second week after the Jan. 25 snowstorm, and on Tuesday, many are back open but operating on a two-hour delay.

Roads remain blocked:

When you drive around main roads and even most neighborhoods in Fairfax County, you'll find it fairly clear, but that's not what school officials say is the issue — it's the icy sidewalks and bus stops.

That’s why schools in Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Alexandria, and Prince William counties will all have a two-hour delay tomorrow.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid spoke about why her district made this decision.

"I think it’s not going to be perfect tomorrow. We're going to have areas where buses can't get to, and there will be alternate bus stops, so let's just be patient with one another tomorrow morning," Reid said.

Cleanup continues:

Drone video shows the work still underway to clear hundreds of buses of ice and snow.

While heavy machinery makes its way around school parking lots throughout the county.

School leaders say with 130,000 kids taking the bus and thousands of others walking to neighborhood schools, the challenge is primarily snow piles and ice around bus stops and on sidewalks.

School offices and aftercare programs were back open on Monday. The district did have scheduled days off last Thursday and Friday, so, this closure to students marks the fourth missed day of learning for FCPS.

What they're saying:

"I'm ok with it. I'm a stay-at-home mom," one parent told FOX 5. "I'm glad to have some time with her. I know it's annoying for parents with a nine-to-five."

"It's a long time, I know, but there's a lot of ice on the roads, it's tough work," another parent told FOX 5.

"I have constituents in Clifton that were begging for it to be closed today. I have constituents in the parts that are more urbanized that are upset there was a closure. It's a big county – 45k bus stops, 90k miles of driving across 1,600 buses, so i think the point is everyone in FCPS is doing everything they can to get us back open," FCPS school board member Kyle McDaniel said.

Big picture view:

Fairfax County does have ten snow days built into the calendar and they've used four so far, so this hasn't pushed the school year any further into summer.

Again, most northern Virginia school districts will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.