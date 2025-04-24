Many commuters left stranded as Martz Gold Line workers go on strike

The Brief More than 80 ATU 689 union members took to the picket lines today to strike and protest against their employer’s reported unfair labor practices. The Martz workers say they are grossly underpaid compared to their other transit counterparts. By how much we don’t know. Picketing wrapped up early on Thursday but said they’ll be back Friday morning at 4 a.m.



Many commuters were left stranded, scrambling to find a way to work and get back home after nearly a hundred Martz Gold Line bus drivers went on strike Thursday.

It was day one of the strike and they say they will strike as long as it takes to have their demands met. Their demands include higher wages, more paid time off and more sick leave.

The strikers' picketing wrapped up early on Thursday but said they’ll be back Friday morning at 4 a.m.

What we know:

Six bus routes are impacted, having a widespread effect on commuters across the DMV.

305 route

315 route

325 route

630 route

640 route

735 route

The routes service Columbia, Silver Spring, Waldorf, La Plata, Accokeek and Charlotte Hall.

The stops impacted are below:

Columbia and Silver Spring

Lotte Plaza

The Mall in Columbia

Broken Land P&R

Scaggsville P&R

Burtonsville P&R

Silver Spring Metro Station

Harper’s Farm Road & Cedar Lane (Village Center)

Waldorf, La Plata, Accokeek and Charlotte Hall

Waldorf Park & Ride (Old Washington Rd. & Smallwood Dr.)

U.S. 301 Park and Ride (U.S. 301 and Smallwood Drive)

St. Charles Towne Mall (J.C. Penney)

La Plata Park and Ride

South Potomac Church

St. Charles Towne Plaza

La Plata Park & Ride (Washington Ave)

South Potomac Church (U.S. 301, White Plains)

Accokeek Park & Ride (MD 210 & MD 373)

Smallwood Village Center

Southern Maryland Blue Crab Stadium (Piney Church Road)

Oxon Hill Park & Ride

National Harbor

Golden Beach Park & Ride

Brandywine Park & Ride

What they're saying:

"This morning, an entire group of individuals were unable to get to work. We all had to shift to other bus lots to get into the city," commuter Nikia Chambers told FOX 5.

Chambers was just one of several people boarding what appeared to be a charter bus near the Lefant Plaza Metro station. She says she and others found out her usual Martz Gold Line bus driver was on strike when she showed up to the stop this morning.

More than 80 ATU 689 union members took to the picket lines to strike and protest against their employer’s reported unfair labor practices and reported failure to negotiate in good faith and more.

"We have workers here who are really getting paid bottom of the barrel. They don't have good vacation, PTO, sick leave and the company has refused to acknowledge those concerns and refused to offer any benefits," said Benjamin Lynn, the communications associate for the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) – 689

The Martz workers say they are grossly underpaid compared to their other transit counterparts. By how much, we don’t know.

The two sides have apparently been negotiating since December. The contract in place expired January 20th and this month we’re told the worked overwhelmingly struck down a deal on the table.

"They said they’ve been negotiating for six months and same old, same old," bus driver Anthony James said.

What's next:

FOX 5 reached out to Martz and we‘re awaiting their comment or statement on the situation.