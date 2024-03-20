Teen shot, killed after fight near hotel in McNair

A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near a hotel in the McNair neighborhood of Fairfax County. The gunman is believed to be armed and on the run.

Lieutenant Colonel Brooke Wright with the Fairfax County Police Department told reporters she was "distressed to be at such a tragic scene."

The department responded to the call reporting shots fired around 4:30 p.m. and officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lt. Wright said that detectives and crime scene units are currently at the scene investigating the shooting in the 13000 block of Coppermine Road.

Part of a parking lot at the hotel has been roped off with police tape.

So far, detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between three people. The suspect, Lt. Wright said, pulled out a firearm and fired at least three rounds at the victim and another teen, who was not struck.

Nearby Coates Elementary School was placed on secure the building status because, at one point, Wright said, the department received information that the suspect may have fled toward the school.

Students were in the process of being reunited with their parents around 5:45 p.m. as Wright was delivering the updates.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing all black clothing.

"We're doing everything we can to get the suspect in custody," Lt. Wright said. "We'll be collecting all the evidence we can to bring this case to justice."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.