Manassas woman wins $10M on scratch off lottery ticket for Valentine's Day

Talk about a great Valentine's Day gift! Maria Chicas received a $10 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket from her husband this holiday.

"I thought he was joking!" she told Lottery officials as she validated the winning ticket.

It all happened a few days before Valentine’s Day when her husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart, located at 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas. He scratched the ticket and realized it was a winner.

"Aw, you’re lying!" was her reaction.

Chicas had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.