Manassas roadway to undergo revitalization plan including new homes, retail

In northern Virginia, a stretch of roadway is one step closer to getting a long-overdue facelift.

A revitalization plan is in the works for Mathis Avenue in Manassas, Virginia. The project will reportedly take place on Mathis Avenue between Sudley Road and Liberia Avenue.

Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger who confirms the revitalization plan for Mathis Avenue does have the green light.

But it may be too late for some business owners who have already moved to other newer parts of the city.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton announcing earlier this month that her request for $7 million to fund a new roundabout and pedestrian walkway along the Mathis Avenue corridor was included in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Surface Transportation Reauthorization bill.

The bill could still face some obstacles, but City of Manassas leaders say the project will improve transportation, economic development and quality of life for residents.

City leaders say the revitalization plan could also allow for multi-family homes, offices and retail to the northwest side of Mathis Avenue.

"I’m proud to have successfully fought to include funding for a revitalization of Manassas’ Mathis Corridor in the House’s legislation to repair and improve our roads, bridges, and railways," said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton. "A new roundabout and pedestrian walkways at Mathis Corridor will help transform this area of Manassas to improve safety, travel efficiency, and quality of life and attract new economic development to the community. I’ll continue advocating for the needs of our Virginia-10 localities as we move forward in partnership with the Biden administration to make a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure."

"This is great news for our city," said City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. "The Mathis Corridor revitalization project is one of our strategic goals for the City and I know that this project will help the City of Manassas with transportation, economic development and enhance the life for our residents. The City thanks Congresswoman Wexton for bringing this forward."