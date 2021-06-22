Expand / Collapse search

2 rescued after vehicle into lake near Dulles International Airport

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Emergency crews rescued two people from a vehicle after it crashed into a lake near Dulles International Airport.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Aviation Drive near the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott.

Neither of the vehicle’s occupants were injured.

Officials say traffic and airport operations were not impacted.