Manassas drug bust: 4 arrested with 66,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, jewelry, guns in multi-agency operation

Police arrested four people in Manassas following a major drug bust.

Officers seized 66,000 Fentanyl pills, 2,300 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 142 grams of cocaine as well as $6,500 in cash, $40,000 in high-end jewelry and six guns.

On Jan. 30, Manassas City police, along with the Prince William County Vice Narcotics Task Force and a team with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) conducted a search and seizure operation involving multiple suspects wanted on gun and drug charges.

Together, authorities arrested four people who were found to be in possession of a substantial amount of illegal narcotics and firearms.

The suspects were each charged with multiple criminal offenses including several counts of distribution of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of narcotics while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Law enforcement says the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.



