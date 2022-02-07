Man who shot 2 outside Manassas restaurant identified, police say

Authorities have identified a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Manassas restaurant.

Detectives say 39-year-old Wilder Miguel Cordero Miranda faces several chares including using a firearm in commission of a felony during a shooting in the parking lot of La Isla Restaurant on Parkland Street on January 23.

Officers say Miranda fired several times striking two men outside of the business. Police say he then followed one of the victims inside where he struck them with his firearm. He then fled the scene.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.