Prince George's County man who killed roommate over TV remote sentenced to 50 years
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - A Maryland man who murdered his roommate over a TV remote has been sentenced to five decades behind bars.
Richard Bennaugh was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Dominique Scott-Hayes.
Family goes to court:
More than 30 family members of Dominique Scott-Hayes showed up to the sentencing on Friday, saying the news finally gave them a chance to breathe and start the process of healing.
"Twin, we got justice for you. I love you so much wherever you are," sister Monique Scott-Hayes said.
The backstory:
The murder happened at the Prince George's County home shared by Richard Bennaugh and Dominique Scott-Hayes on Jan. 10, 2024.
The disagreement reportedly started when Bennaugh claimed he was sleeping on the couch and Dominique Scott-Hayes woke him up, asking where the TV remote was.
Bennaugh, 40, claimed self-defense but prosecutors say he kept shooting 27-year-old Dominque Scott-Hayes even as he tried to run away.
Family finds justice:
"My son mattered and was chased down like a dog and murdered and the jury and the judge saw right through it. While I don't have a lot of faith in the justice system, it did work this time," Dominque’s mother, Monique Scott said.
It only took jurors a few hours to convict Bennaugh.
In addition to second-degree murder, Bennaugh was also found guilty of tampering with evidence and for use of a handgun in commission of a crime.
He'll spend the next 50 years in prison.