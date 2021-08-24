Man suspected of killing mother, sister in Fairfax County home arrested, police say

A man suspected of killing his mother and sister in Fairfax County last week was arrested, according to police.

Officials said Bradley Lister shot both of the women at close range in their home.

33-year-old Bradley Lister (Fairfax County Police)

Police found the women dead in a bathroom around 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the home in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road in Burke.

The officers say they responded to a welfare check after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor, and it was evident the women had been dead for some time.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis also said in a press conference on the case that homicides are surging in the county this year.

Police said the double killing marked the 16th and 17th homicides of the year in Fairfax County. There were six reported homicides at this time last year in the county.