1 injured, 1 detained after alleged stabbing at Ritz Carlton in McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police say officers are on the scene of a stabbing at the Ritz Carlton in McLean.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A person of interest, identified as a male, is detained and receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to FCPD.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.