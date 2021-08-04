1 injured, 1 detained after alleged stabbing at Ritz Carlton in McLean

Fairfax County Police say officers are on the scene of a stabbing at the Ritz Carlton in McLean.

Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest, identified as a male, is detained and receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to FCPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.