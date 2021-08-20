2 people found dead in Burke home; Fairfax County police investigating homicide

Fairfax County police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at a home in a Burke neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police have not indicated how the people were killed, nor have they been identified.

Police Chief Kevin Davis is among the officers responding to the scene in the 6000 block of Eagle Point Landing Road.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.