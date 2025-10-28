Man suspected in attack dead from apparent overdose after arrested by police, authorities say

The Brief A man suspected in an assault died Sunday from an apparent overdose after police detained him. Officers administered Narcan after noticing signs of possible drug use and foaming at the mouth. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; the investigation is ongoing.



A man suspected in an assault died Sunday from an apparent overdose after he was detained by police and taken to the hospital, according to Fairfax County authorities.

Suspected overdose

Officers responded to a report of malicious wounding around 2:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Seminary Road near Bailey’s Crossroads. They encountered a 27-year-old man believed to be involved in the attack and placed him in handcuffs.

Police say the man showed signs of possible narcotics use and was foaming at the mouth. Officers administered Narcan at the scene and noted that no force was used during the arrest.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue also administered Narcan and transported the man to a hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim of the assault, an adult male, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), online, or via the "P3 Tips" app.