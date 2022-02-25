Man struck by train at Fort Totten station; Yellow, Green Lines single-tracking

A man was struck by a train on the platform at Fort Totten station, officials confirm.

The incident happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Officials say it appears the man was leaning over the platform edge and was struck by an inbound Green Line train.

He remained on the platform and is being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Yellow and Green Line trains are single-tracking between Fort Totten and Georgia Avenue as the investigation continues.