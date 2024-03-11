Man stabbed, killed inside Beltsville home

Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Prince George’s County.

Police say the stabbing happened Sunday around 9 p.m. in the 11400 block of Queen Anne Avenue.

Investigators say they found the man inside the residence suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives say they do not believe the stabbing is a random incident. No suspects or motives have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS or online.