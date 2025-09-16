Man stabbed, killed on Carroll Street in Northwest DC

The Brief A fatal stabbing occurred Monday evening on Carroll Street, Northwest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are asking for information from the public.



An investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing that happened Monday on Carroll Street, Northwest.

Police investigation underway on Carroll Street

What we know:

Around 6:57 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, they found an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, with stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts by DC Fire and EMS. Authorities have notified homicide, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released pending next of kin notification. Details about a suspect or motive are also unknown.