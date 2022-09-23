Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter

Authorities say a man is dead after shots were fired into his vehicle before it overturned and crashed along a section of Interstate 295 in D.C.

Officers say witness told them shots were fired at the man prior to the crash on I-295 southbound at Kenilworth Avenue just after midnight.

Police have not said if the man died from the shooting or if he was killed in the crash.

Southbound I-295 at Kenilworth Avenue was closed for several hours.

Investigators have not identified suspects or motives at this time.