Man shot, robbed of Cartier glasses in northwest DC

Police say a man was shot by an armed robber who stole his Cartier glasses early Monday in northwest D.C.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in front of a business in the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue.

Investigators say the victim smacked the gunman’s hand and was shot once in the groin.

He was conscious and breathing and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue jacket and fled on a bike.

