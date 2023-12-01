Suspect kidnaps victim at gunpoint in DC, steals property then lets them go: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in an armed kidnapping that occurred in Northwest.

Armed kidnapping suspects

Police continue to search for suspects involved in an armed kidnapping on Thursday, November 30, at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the area of the 6900 block of 5th Street.

According to police, a vehicle approached the victim and a suspect exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun. The suspect ordered the victim into the vehicle. Police say the suspects drove the victim around while they took property from the victim. The suspects then let the victim out, and then they fled the scene in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.