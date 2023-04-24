The search is on for a crew of thieves caught on surveillance camera stealing over $140,000 worth of designer glasses from Georgetown Opticians at the Wharf.

Just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, police believe four suspects entered the high-end glasses store at 699 Water Street Southwest and took off with 81 Cartier glasses.

A Georgetown Opticians employee told police that two suspects walked into the store and asked to see the pair of Cartier glasses they saw the night before. While the employee showed them the glasses, one of those masked suspects pulled out a hammer and started smashing the glass counter. The other individual started removing the glasses from the counter and throwing them into a bag she brought into the store.

While she snatched the shades, another suspect allegedly grabbed an employee and told them not to move. An additional person, the police report states, stood in front of the main entrance door while the smash-and-grab robbery was taking place.

Surveillance video shows all four suspects fleeing the store, and running south on Water Street SW.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public to help identify the four crooks involved. There's a reward worth up to $4,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of each of the individuals involved.

Watch the surveillance video below: