Man shot, killed outside Prince George’s County liquor store
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - A man was shot and killed outside a Prince George’s County liquor store.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Naylor Road in the Hillcrest Heights area.
Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
No suspects or motives have been determined. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.
