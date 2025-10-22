Man shot and killed on job in Stafford after coworker hears gunshots over the phone

article

The Brief Donald Thomas was charged with first-degree murder after a standoff at a home in Stafford on Tuesday. Deputies said Thomas shot and killed Michael Dodge II, who was at the home doing work for a mortgage company. The shooting was reported when Dodge's coworker heard the gunshots over the phone.



What we know:

Stafford County deputies got a 911 call from a person who said they were on the phone with their coworker, who was at a home on Mountain View Drive in Stafford, doing work for a mortgage company.

The caller told deputies that they heard gunshots over the phone and then couldn't hear their coworker.

When deputies got to the house, they found a man, who they identified as 35-year-old Michael Dodge II, lying unresponsive in the driveway.

Deputies searched for the shooter, and eventually found a man inside the home. After a brief standoff, they arrested Donald Thomas. Investigators said that Thomas was staying at the home, and shot Dodge multiple times.

Officials declared Dodge dead at the scene.

Thomas was charged with first-degree murder and unlawfully shooting or wounding in the commission of a felony.

He's being held without bond.

What we don't know:

It's not immediately clear what led to the shooting.